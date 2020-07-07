Corps reduces releases from Gavins Point Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A year ago, the Missouri River was out of its banks along its route through Sioux City and downstream.

The river is far from full this summer, and the water level likely will drop further.

Because of hot, dry conditions in June, runoff into the river basin above Sioux City was below average. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday decreased releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, to 30,000 cubic feet per second, down from 33,000 cfs. Releases were maintained at 70,000 cfs throughout last summer because of runoff that was well above average.

The corps has decreased its 2020 runoff forecast to 31.2 million acre feet, a drop of more than 1 MAF from last month, but still on pace to be 121 percent of the average annual runoff of 25.8 MAF.

"Most of the mountain snowmelt runoff has entered the reservoir system. Remaining summer runoff will depend on rainfall events," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said in a news release.

As of Monday, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs totaled 61.5 MAF, up 1.7 MAF since June 1 and occupying 5.4 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone.