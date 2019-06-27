OMAHA -- Releases from Gavins Point Dam were decreased Thursday, and it's unlikely they'll drop further in the near future.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers slowed releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, to 70,000 cubic feet per second at 8 a.m. The corps will review data and forecasts on Tuesday, but for now, it's expected that releases will stay at the new level for a while.
"The monthly study completed at the beginning of June indicated that we would be at that level through July," said John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha.
Releases had been at 75,000 cfs since June 1. Average for this time of year is about 35,000 cfs.
The amount of water passing through Gavins Point has been at above-average levels since March, when heavy rainfall, coupled with melting snow and frozen ground led to record amounts of runoff into the Missouri River and flooding along the river and many of its tributaries. Continued above-average rainfall through the late spring over parts of Nebraska and South Dakota caused the corps to raise its 2019 runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City to 50 million acre-feet, which would be the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping. The record is 61 MAF in 2011. Runoff in 2018 was 42.1 MAF.
Much of that runoff continues to be stored in the river's reservoirs, and will result in continued above-average releases for months, Remus said.
"We are going to have higher-than-average releases for the rest of the year," he said.
As of Thursday, the amount of water stored in the Missouri River's six reservoirs was at 68 MAF, occupying 11.9 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity.
Missouri River flooding continues to be a problem in portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Remus said the drop in Gavins Point releases will have a minimal effect on the river level in Omaha and points south because runoff from rivers below Gavins Point such as the James, Big Sioux and Platte rivers, remains above average.
Flows on the James River in South Dakota and the Big Sioux near Sioux City have slowed, leading to a noticeable drop in the Missouri River at Sioux City and upstream. Because of the receding river, Ponca State Park announced earlier this week that it has reopened riverfront campsites, but because of floating debris in the river, boat docks will remain pulled from the water.