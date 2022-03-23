 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corps schedules Missouri River spring meeting in Sioux City

Corps of Engineers water management

Mike Swenson, team leader of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Power Production Division, discusses Missouri River reservoir levels and seasonal drought outlook Oct. 26 during the corps' fall public meeting at the Betty Strong Encounter Center in Sioux City. A spring public meeting is scheduled for April 12 at the same location.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a public meeting next month in Sioux City to provide a look at planned operations on the river this year.

The meeting, in which corps representatives will provide updates on runoff forecasts and how they will affect the river, is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 12 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The corps conducts spring and fall public meetings each year in locations throughout the Missouri River Basin to discuss operation plans for the river's six reservoirs.

