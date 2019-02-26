YANKTON, S.D. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input for the existing Permanent Duck Blind Program at Lewis and Clark Lake.
A public meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. March 12 at the Yankton Fire Station, 201 W. 23rd St., in Yankton.
The corps is asking members of the public to share any issues they have had with the program and what experiences, related to the program's management of the lake, they have had while hunting and fishing there.
For more information, including how to submit written comments, visit http://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint and click on the "Duck Blind Program" link. Written comments must be received by March 31.
Any changes to the program will be posted on the project's web page at the above link by April 30.