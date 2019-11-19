Corps to begin reducing Gavins Point releases Saturday

OMAHA -- Lower-than-expected November runoff into the Missouri River has moved up the schedule for reductions of water release rates from the river's reservoirs.

Inflows into reservoirs at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, and upstream at Fort Randall Dam since Nov. 1 have been lower than forecast, and the level at the Garrison Dam reservoir upstream also has dropped at a faster rate than forecast, allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evacuate this year's runoff through the dams quicker.

The corps announced Tuesday that releases from Gavins Point will be decreased from 80,000 cubic feet per second to 75,000 cfs on Saturday and to 70,000 cfs on Nov. 27. Beginning on Dec. 3, releases will be reduced to 54,000 cfs by Dec. 6.

The corps previously had expected releases to remain at 80,000 cfs into December.