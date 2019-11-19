Corps to begin reducing Gavins Point releases Saturday

OMAHA -- Lower-than-expected November runoff into the Missouri River has moved up the schedule for reductions of water release rates from the river's reservoirs.
Inflows into reservoirs at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, and upstream at Fort Randall Dam since Nov. 1 have been lower than forecast, and the level at the Garrison Dam reservoir upstream also has dropped at a faster rate than forecast, allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evacuate this year's runoff through the dams quicker.
The corps announced Tuesday that releases from Gavins Point will be decreased from 80,000 cubic feet per second to 75,000 cfs on Saturday and to 70,000 cfs on Nov. 27. Beginning on Dec. 3, releases will be reduced to 54,000 cfs by Dec. 6.
The corps previously had expected releases to remain at 80,000 cfs into December.
As of Tuesday, storage in the river's six reservoirs was at 58.6 million acre-feet, occupying 2.5 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity. The corps expects total storage to be at 57.4 MAF by Nov. 30, lower than the previous forecast and leaving 1.3 MAF to be evacuated from the system's flood control zone during the winter.
"Overall releases from the Missouri River system will still be higher than normal through the winter to ensure flood control zones are emptied before the next runoff season. We are continuing to monitor conditions and will make adjustments as necessary," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said in a news release.
The corps has said previously that winter releases from Gavins Point would reach 17,000 cfs by mid December.
Releases have been at 80,000 cfs, more than twice the usual rate, since spring while the corps evacuated near-record amounts of water entering the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City. Runoff for 2019 is forecast at 60.2 MAF, just short of 61 MAF in 2011, the highest runoff total in 121 years of record keeping. The annual average is 25.3 MAF.
During a meeting in Sioux City last month, corps officials warned that soil is nearly saturated across much of the basin and can absorb very little new precipitation. If those conditions persist into the spring, runoff could again reach above-normal levels and lead to a greater risk of flooding.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
