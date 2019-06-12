A comment on gun safety was inaccurately attributed to Jill Orzechowski, of Sioux City, in a statement in a story in Tuesday’s Journal on the Sioux City campaign stop of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Orzechowski said she did not find Bullock bold. She did find him to be empathetic toward her concerns.
Breaking
Recommended
Latest Local Offers
Adam Stokes United Real Estate Solutions
Mr. Stirfry
Carom House
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Classifieds - Jumble Puzzle
712-293-4300
Tires
- Updated