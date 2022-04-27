Correction

In Wednesday's edition of The Journal, Brooklyn Stanley of Bishop Heelan was misidentified as a junior, as she is a sophomore.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
In Wednesday's edition of The Journal, Brooklyn Stanley of Bishop Heelan was misidentified as a junior, as she is a sophomore.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Explorers owner warns baseball team may leave Sioux City if stadium seats aren't replaced.
A Sioux City man is in custody after police say he assaulted a van driver and threatened to kill and rape her before he drove way with the van and crashed it.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued a 60-day license suspension for a Sioux City lawyer who was charged with domestic abuse and missed filing deadlines while representing a party in a case.
At least six calls about utility lines being down came in to Woodbury County emergency officials on Saturday, five in Sioux City and one in the Moville area where a grass fire broke out. As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, the fire still hadn't been fully contained.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail and probation for threatening to kill an Orange City man.
SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy wants to defer its monthly rental payments to the city for the second floor of Long Lines Family Rec Ce…
The 66-year-old was charged in December 2019 with falsely claiming his sons were in his vehicle and had suffered whiplash injuries during two separate minor traffic accidents in 2017.
The victim was bleeding profusely from a stab wound that had severed an artery in his right arm when he was found at 8:39 p.m. in the parking lot at Save A Lot grocery store, 1730 Pierce St. The victim lost consciousness until Sunday.
According to an April 12 indictment, the 44-year-old was in possession of a Cobra .380 pistol on Feb. 16. Because of his four previous felony convictions, he is prohibited from possession firearms.
SIOUX CITY -- The email popped into the inbox, and the subject line "Assaults against officials" caught my attention.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.