Rocklin Manufacturing Co., 110 S. Jennings St., will receive the Treasure of Sioux City Award from the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission at 3 p.m. May 19 at the Warrior Hotel. The date was incorrect in a story headlined "Sioux City prepares for Historic Preservation Week" on page A1 of the April 17 Sioux City Journal.
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today