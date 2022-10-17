Council approves resolution for Avery Brothers Sign Company's new facility

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a resolution to amend the urban renewal plan so that Avery Brothers Sign Company can move forward with plans to construct a new $3 million facility.

The 13,500-square-foot facility will be located at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive and contain office space, warehouse space and a shop. The business plans to relocate the majority of its operations to the new facility and add three to four jobs to its current staff of 12.

"This is a big deal, isn't it?" Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore remarked of the project before the vote. "You're going to be coming back to us with a development agreement?"

In order for the city to provide financial assistance to the project, the council needed to approve the resolution adopting an amendment to the Combined Floyd River Urban Renewal Plan.

"There were some issues with the site plan (Avery Brothers) were looking at compared to the new construction that will likely happen around the Gordon Drive viaduct, so their architect was going to go back and make some revisions to that," Economic Development Specialist Chris Myres told Moore. "We just kind of wanted to have all of that squared away before we brought the development agreement in."

According to city documents, city staff is working on a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Avery Brothers, which would provide property tax rebates equal to 75% of the new taxes created on the property for a five-year period.

Based on an anticipated minimum assessment of $1.5 million, the project would generate roughly $60,000 per year in new property taxes captured by the Tax Increment Financing or TIF district.

Avery Brothers was founded as a commercial sign shop in 1935 by Milt Avery Sr. and Noel Avery Sr.

Currently located at 406 Water St., Avery Brothers Sign Company designs illuminated signs, neon signs and fabricated letters. They produce signage for interior and exterior use, both temporary and permanent. The company also designs and produces signs for buildings, as well as free-standing structures, some of which contain electronic message systems.