SIOUX CITY — In a 4 to 1 vote, the Sioux City Council agreed to defer action Monday to approve a concept plan for a residential subdivision near North Middle School until after a public hearing is held.

City council member Julie Schoenherr cast the lone dissenting vote.

A public meeting is slated for Sept. 7 at North Middle School, while the City Council will revisit the plan at its Sept. 11 meeting.

Developer Rod Lieber wanted to construct a 133-lot residential subdivision on a 49-acre site at 2319 and 2605 ½ 41st St.

Lieber Heights would feature 92 single-family lots and 41 duplex or townhouse lots.

Lieber is hoping to complete grading this year, while development would occur at the site in three stages. The final stage of development would take place between 2026 and 2028.

A development concept plan is an optional step a developer may take to receive preliminary approval of a conceptual vision for a site. Approval of the concept plan does not allow development to occur, as rezoning and platting would need to be approved before any development could take place at the site, according to city documents.

Lieber Heights development Land north and west of Bings Court in Sioux City is shown Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Rod Lieber wants to construct a 133-lot residential subdivisi…

Sioux City’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to advance the concept plan to the city council for approval in July.

During Monday's Council meeting, a handful of property owners expressed concerns about the proposed subdivision.

Sharon Brown, one of those property owners, worried about the traffic that construction would bring to the already heavily traveled roadway.

"With traffic at North Middle and North High, the streets are already congested as it is," she said. "I think this plan will make the situation worse."

Tina Hall, another property owner, was worried about “the dramatic grading, the removal of the soil, and the instability of Loess soil.”

For property owner Rex Rundquist, it was much more personal.

"I've live on Northside for 30 years and have enjoyed being surrounded by the Loess Hills," he said. "While I appreciate that Sioux City needs more homes, impacting the Loess Hills may do more harm than good."

Mayor Bob Scott agreed that the concept plan was a "mixed bag" while Mayor Pro Dem Dan Moore wondered if it was wise to make any decision.

Chris Madsen, of the city's planning and zoning commission said approval of the concept was just a way to give developers "confidence to continue with the the project."

Schoenherr said she remained confident in the plan to add more houses to the city's Northside.

"We're going to get there," she said. "We just have to take the time to do it the right way."