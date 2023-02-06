SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council deferred a vote Monday on a resolution that would approve a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling, Inc., for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services.

The vote for a one-week deferral was unanimous. Councilmembers said they want to hear more public input on the proposed resolution. The item is expected to be back on the council's agenda on Feb. 13.

"I'm not for a 10-year contract with anybody," Mayor Bob Scott said. "We don't do 10-year contracts with anybody. I don't understand where this even came about."

The current agreement, which expires on June 30, allowed Gill Hauling to increase rates by 2% annually through the remainder of the contract. The new agreement, per the recommendation of the city's solid waste consultant, contains a floor consumer price index adjustment of 3% to a ceiling consumer price index adjustment of 5% for the length of the agreement.

Roger Bentz, the city's environmental services program and development manager, told the council that Gill Hauling would like to purchase six new solid waste trucks and new garbage and recycling totes for the entire city.

"We're looking at about a $4.4 million investment into the new carts for the city and, then, as well as about a $3 million investment for six new ASLs (automated side loaders)," Shawn McDowell, of Gill Hauling, said. "With the staffing challenges over the past couple of years, we've done about 25% market wage adjustment to where we're getting our folks paid where they should be more fairly. So, by creating the operational efficiencies with the automated trucks, as well as being able to spread out that capital cost over the 10 years as opposed to five or seven, we're able to give a more favorable rate."

Scott remarked that buying all new carts or totes seems like "such a waste of money."

McDowell noted that many of them date back to 1994. He said about 1,000 carts with broken lids are being replaced on a monthly basis.

"A useful timeframe on these carts is 15 to 18 years, and over half of them are 30 years old or are in that ballpark," he said.

In addition to rate adjustments, the agreement also provides for low-volume users to downsize to a smaller container for a cost savings, while allowing for larger recycling carts at no additional cost. The agreement also recommends that recycling collection take place every other week to keep costs down.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore expressed concerns about recycling potentially being picked up every other week.

"I understand that's a cost saving measure, but are we going to lose interest in recycling? I just have that concern," he said. "Once you start that, you probably can't go back to once a week."

Other features of this agreement include:

• Continued management of the city's Citizen’s Convenience Center, including the household hazardous materials operation.

• Gill Hauling agrees to place and service roll off(s) for high density residential recycling drop off locations.

• All serviced locations within the agreement will receive new solid waste and recycling containers for a unified look throughout the city and for safe and efficient collections.

The council has the option to deny the agreement and request that solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services be bid out.