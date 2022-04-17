Council to weigh consulting agreement for trail connector projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a consulting services agreement with a Sioux City engineering firm for the Floyd Trail Connector and PlyWood Trail Connector projects.

According to city documents, McClure Engineering, Co. would provide survey, design and engineering services in an amount not to exceed $142,505 for the two key trail connection projects.

The Floyd Trail to Riverfront Trail connection will commence at Sixth Street and Hoeven Drive and connect to the Riverfront Trail at Expo Center Drive.

The Floyd Trail to PlyWood Trail connection will begin near the Outer Drive Pedestrian Bridge and extend to the city limits of Sioux City proper.

The design is expected to be completed for a fall 2023 bid letting, while construction is slated to begin in 2024.

The consulting services agreement would be funded through the city's capital improvement program. According to the documents, the city budgeted $200,000 for the projects in fiscal year 2023.

The concept for the 16-mile PlyWood Trail, which has an estimated cost of $18 to $20 million, has been in the works for nearly a decade. It is named after the two counties it connects, Plymouth and Woodbury. The trail, which will run parallel with Highway 75, will span from Le Mars, through Merrill and Hinton, and into Sioux City. It will serve as a transportation link for pedestrians and cyclists

In December, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Merrill for one of the first segments of the trail.

The portion of the trail under construction -- a trailhead in Merrill with some parking spots and a quarter-mile of trail headed north, designated by trail planners as phase 1A of the project -- is expected to be finished toward the end of the summer. Phase 1A also includes a bridge over the Floyd River.

Phase 1B, the other half of the first phase of the project, will connect Le Mars to Merrill. Phase 2 is the Sioux City-to-Hinton portion, while Phase 3 will connect Hinton and Merrill.

The trail's planners would like to have the Merrill-to-Le Mars leg of the trail finished by the end of the summer or fall of 2023.

