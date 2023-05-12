SIOUX CITY -- Country music Internet sensation Trey Lewis is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on July 8.

A Birmingham, Ala. native, Lewis gained notoriety with "Shut the Door," an EP comprised of a diverse mixture of music rooted in authentic songwriting. His 2022 release "Single Again" climbed to the No. 1 spot of all genres on the iTunes charts.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com and in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.