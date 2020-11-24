County health official: Impending 10,000 mark of positive coronavirus tests is reality check

SIOUX CITY -- If Woodbury County residents needed any more reminders of the ongoing surge of the novel coronavirus pandemic ahead of Thanksgiving Day, it appears a likely lock that the threshold of 10,000 positive cases in the county will be reached one day before the holiday.

The number of positive Woodbury County cases reached 9,976 Tuesday afternoon, when Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme in an interview noted the 10,000 mark is bracing, because it represents that roughly 10 percent of county residents have tested positive for the virus.

One other notable statistic is that it took six months for the first 5,000 positive tests to be compiled by Sept. 21, then only nine more weeks will pass to accumulate the second 5,000. There have been numerous days with more than 100 cases in recent weeks.

"It's all around us," Grieme said.