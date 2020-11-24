 Skip to main content
County health official: Impending 10,000 mark of positive coronavirus tests is reality check
County health official: Impending 10,000 mark of positive coronavirus tests is reality check

SIOUX CITY -- If Woodbury County residents needed any more reminders of the ongoing surge of the novel coronavirus pandemic ahead of Thanksgiving Day, it appears a likely lock that the threshold of 10,000 positive cases in the county will be reached one day before the holiday.

The number of positive Woodbury County cases reached 9,976 Tuesday afternoon, when Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme in an interview noted the 10,000 mark is bracing, because it represents that roughly 10 percent of county residents have tested positive for the virus.

One other notable statistic is that it took six months for the first 5,000 positive tests to be compiled by Sept. 21, then only nine more weeks will pass to accumulate the second 5,000. There have been numerous days with more than 100 cases in recent weeks.

"It's all around us," Grieme said.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Tuesday. The person who died was a woman who was more than 80 years old, and now 116 county residents have died.

On Tuesday, a total of 91 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the health department. Of those patients, 70 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19

In Iowa, more than 216,000 people have tested positive. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Nov. 17 issued public health orders including a partial requirement for face masks in public — a mandate she had eschewed for weeks as unnecessary, saying she trusts Iowans to do the right thing without government orders.

The new orders include a requirement that anyone in a public indoor setting while also within six feet of other people for at least 15 minutes must wear a face mask.

Reynolds last week announced she will not hold a traditional large Thanksgiving family celebration, and on Tuesday urged Iowans to stay vigilant during the holidays.

Grieme said people should follow that advice.

"Limit the size of groups and keep it to the people you are normally around," Grieme said.

