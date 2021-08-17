County looking to demolish old Prairie Hills jail facility

SIOUX CITY -- After sitting vacant for more than five years, the county is taking steps to demolish the former Prairie Hills jail.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors allowed Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz to initial the bidding process for the demolition of the more than century-old facility.

The main Prairie Hills building was initially a so-called county home, an institutional place for paupers and others. A wing was added in 1975, with two large classrooms, a full-size gymnasium and a large weight room and workout area for employee training.

The county converted Prairie Hills to a jail annex in 2000. In 2015, the county closed the annex as it ended a program hailed as a way to help inmates with alcohol problems and reduce jail numbers.

The building is deteriorating rapidly and is becoming a concern, Schmitz said.

Schmitz said the demolition process could take six to eight weeks to complete. An architect and/or engineer will have to be hired, he said, as well as an environmental engineer.

A few of the concerns with the demolition are a fuel tank, two capped Department of Natural Resources wells and asbestos in the building.

All of the buildings on the north side will be demolished, Schmitz said. It's unknown what the estimated cost will be, he said.

