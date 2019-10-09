Roads construction stock report
Sioux City Journal file

HINTON, Iowa -- The intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Plymouth County Road C-70 near Hinton will be reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection will be opened at 5 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The intersection had been closed since Sept. 25 for paving work on U.S. 75 shoulders and the intersection with C-70.

Major intersection in South Sioux City temporarily closed
Local news

Major intersection in South Sioux City temporarily closed

The work was part of the current phase of reconstruction of the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. The 5-mile stretch has been limited to head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes since late spring.

Construction is expected to be finished and the highway reopened to four-lane traffic by Nov. 1.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments