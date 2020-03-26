You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 case confirmed in Dickinson County
breaking

COVID-19 case confirmed in Dickinson County

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Dickinson County on Thursday announced its first case of COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Dickinson County on Thursday became the latest county in Northwest Iowa to announce a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. 

The case was announced in a press release from Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. Little is known about the individual, except that they are receiving treatment in isolation. 

Dickinson County became the fourth county in Northwest Iowa to have a reported case of the virus. The first case announced publicly was in Woodbury County on Saturday, followed by Sioux County on Sunday and Monona County on Wednesday. Woodbury and Sioux counties have each had additional confirmed cases since then. 

Iowa has a total of 179 cases of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office announced Thursday. This figure does not include the Dickinson County case. 

