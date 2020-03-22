COVID-19 case confirmed in Sioux County; total number of Iowa cases jumps to 90

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been confirmed in Sioux County.

A press release from Sioux County Community Health Partners does not indicate the age or gender of the individual or where they reside. The individual is in isolation.

Information released Sunday morning by Gov. Kim Reynolds' office indicates that the Sioux County individual is "older," between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. The Sioux County is one of several new positive cases that brings the state's total number of cases to 90.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped by 22 since Saturday. Other counties that have new cases Sunday include Cerro Gordo, Dallas, Dubuque, Harrison, Johnson, Kossuth, Linn, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury counties. Woodbury County announced its first confirmed case Saturday night.