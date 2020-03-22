You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 case confirmed in Sioux County; total number of Iowa cases jumps to 90
COVID-19 case confirmed in Sioux County; total number of Iowa cases jumps to 90

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. A case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Sioux County. 

 Courtesy photo

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been confirmed in Sioux County. 

A press release from Sioux County Community Health Partners does not indicate the age or gender of the individual or where they reside. The individual is in isolation. 

Information released Sunday morning by Gov. Kim Reynolds' office indicates that the Sioux County individual is "older," between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. The Sioux County is one of several new positive cases that brings the state's total number of cases to 90. 

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped by 22 since Saturday. Other counties that have new cases Sunday include Cerro Gordo, Dallas, Dubuque, Harrison, Johnson, Kossuth, Linn, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury counties. Woodbury County announced its first confirmed case Saturday night. 

Those who are returning to Iowa from travel, whether for business or leisure, "should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days," the governor's office wrote. Reynolds is expected to hold a press conference Sunday on the updated numbers. 

This is the first known case in Sioux County and the second in Northwest Iowa. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates. 

