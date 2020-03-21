COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- A case of the COVID-19 has been confirmed in Woodbury County.

According to a press release from the Siouxland District Health Department, the individual is a middle-aged female between 41 and 60 years old. She is self-isolating at home.

This is the first case in Northwest Iowa. Further details on the case are expected Sunday.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Iowa state health officials confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the Iowa's total number of confirmed cases to 68 -- up more than 50 percent from the day before, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson County reported five new cases, Polk County had four, Linn County had three and Allamakee and Black Hawk counties each reported two new cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The counties of Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Story and Washington each had one new case. Those infected included six who are 61 years or older, nine who are 41 to 60 years old, and eight who are 18 to 40.

As of Saturday, Nebraska had reported 38 cases, while South Dakota had 14. South Dakota is the only of the three states to have had a death connected to the virus.