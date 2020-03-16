COVID-19 concerns: Grand Falls casino closing temporarily; Hard Rock closes hotel, buffet

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort announced it will shut down until at least March 31 due to COVID-19 worries.
The Lyon County casino, located in extreme Northwest Iowa, just across the South Dakota border, closed at 5 p.m. Monday.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said the Sioux City casino will remain open but the hotel will temporarily close beginning Tuesday. The Hard Rock also postponed all concerts and other special events in Anthem, the casino's indoor entertainment venue, through April 15. In addition, the casino temporarily shut down its buffet, valet service and coat check.
As an extra precaution, Hard Rock officials said every other gaming machine will be shut down so that people are not seated next to each other. The casino also will create more distance between table games players. The machines will be continually cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release.
No date has been set for the reopening of the Hard Rock's 54-room hotel, located on the top two floors of the historic Battery building.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Lyon or Woodbury counties.
Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Iowa, and Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa, which have the same owner as Grand Falls, also closed Monday.
"While there have not been any cases of coronavirus reported in association with our resorts we are electing to close in an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of all of our guests and employees," Grand Falls' parent company, Elite Casino Resorts, said in a news release.
Elite estimated the casinos could reopen on March 31.
Grand Falls general manager Sharon Haselhoff said that current hotel guests have the open to complete their stay, though the casino, restaurants and all other facilities shut down Monday.
"We're following up with guests on the phone who may have a reservation in the next two weeks, to let them know that we are going to be closed, and obviously they're not paying for it if they haven't stayed," Haselhoff said.
The closure also applies to Grand Falls' new sportsbook.
"Anyone who may have a sports wagering ticket, that they need to turn in and get paid on, will be able to do that once we re-open."
Grand Falls employees will continue to be paid during the shut down, Haselhoff said.
Several concerts and events planned at Grand Falls have also been postponed, including A Tribute to the Kings, originally scheduled for Friday, which has been rescheduled for June 20; The Guess Who, originally set to play on Saturday, will now perform Oct. 16; the Spring Craft Show, originally scheduled for April 4, will now be June 13; and Michael Carbonaro Live, originally set for April 11, now rescheduled for Dec. 8.
At Hard Rock's Anthem venue, the following performances have been postponed: Shannon Curfman, originally set to play March 27; Head East, originally scheduled for March 28; David Allan Coe, originally set for April 3; and Boy Band Night, which was planned for April 10. No new dates were listed for any of the shows.