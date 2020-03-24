COVID-19 concerns worry Sioux City homeless shelter leaders

"It would probably just go to a board vote if they would just think about closing the shelter or staying open," she said. "We have had discussions with Siouxland District Health, Siouxland Community Health and Mercy about what the virus looks like in close quarters. They've said, because we're in a small space, that once it hits the shelter, that it's just going to spread like wildfire, so, is it better to keep them in the shelter or is it better to close the shelter?"

Landrum said she doesn't know if she and her staff would be considered "essential workers" if Reynolds would impose tighter restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We're literally taking everything day by day right now," she said. "Obviously, we have an obligation to our residents and the community, but we also have to think about our staff and their health and their families, as well."

Johnson described herself as "the lifeline" for Hope Street's residents. She said one of the men has to go to the hospital every morning for care.

"The resources we were using to get him there are no longer available, so I would be required to do that, because he has to get that treatment every morning," she said. "I guess it's really semantics, but I view it as I would be a critical piece."

