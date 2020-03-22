COVID-19 in Woodbury County: 'This is probably not our last case'

Health officials have been working to identify those who were "close contacts" of the woman. Family members are regarded as close contacts, while others -- coworkers or anyone else she may have casually interacted with in a store, or elsewhere in public, are not necessarily regarded as close contacts.

Grieme said that Siouxland District Health is unable to release other information about the woman, including which town in the county she lives in, the nature of her work or places she may have visited.

"We need to protect their privacy," Grieme said.

"We also know, whether it's Sioux City or a small community, there's potential that word gets out, and it may actually identify them," he added.

Anyone who feels they may be a close contact is not encouraged to call a hospital or their local health department, Grieme said, unless they have taken ill.

"What we're going to do is, ask the general individual (to) refrain from calling Siouxland District Health Department to inquire if they're a close contact, and also medical providers, and the hospitals," he said. "However if you do have symptoms, we still encourage that. But to call in and say, 'Am I a close contact?' That is not an answer that we can provide."