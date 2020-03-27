COVID-19 testing site opens in Sioux City

The local health department announced one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, which brings Woodbury County's total to three. A man, between the ages of 61 and 80, tested positive. He is currently recovering at home, according to the health department.

"In all reality, one of the things we recognize is, depending on the condition of the patient, many of them will get well, potentially, before the results come in," Grieme said.