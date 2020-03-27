COVID-19 testing site opens in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland health officials estimate that they'll be able to test up to 60 people a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened Friday at an undisclosed location in downtown Sioux City.
Testing was scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday. Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said the site's hours will be extended until 4 p.m. on Monday and that testing will be conducted on a "day by day basis," depending on demand.
"Some guiding things will be the demand created, the number of orders they receive, the supplies that they have. There's all these factors that have to go into whether they schedule the appointments," Grieme said. "If they aren't going to hold it a day, they don't notify people to show up."
Patients remain in their vehicles while medical professionals from Siouxland Community Health Center, who are dressed in gowns, gloves, masks and face shields, collect nasal swabs. Depending on physician orders, Grime said some patients' throats may also be swabbed to test for influenza and strep throat. Grieme said medical staff will change their personal protective equipment as often as their safety officer deems necessary.
"They'll switch out gloves and the necessary equipment that they need to, but it doesn't need a full changeover," Grieme said as he stood in the triage area, a parking lot across the street from the Tyson Events Center, which was marked with orange cones. "That's why they have a safety person there on hand. If it would cause a cough, sneeze or something that they think puts anyone at risk, then they do a changeout."
The swabs are sent to laboratories for testing. Grieme said it will take 4 to 6 business days for results to become available.
The local health department announced one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, which brings Woodbury County's total to three. A man, between the ages of 61 and 80, tested positive. He is currently recovering at home, according to the health department.
"In all reality, one of the things we recognize is, depending on the condition of the patient, many of them will get well, potentially, before the results come in," Grieme said.
Members of the public will be turned away from the triage area if they don't have an appointment, Grieme said. Individuals whose appointments have been validated are given directions to proceed to the testing site. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat. The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
After a patient is assessed, the physician will then issue an order for testing, if he or she deems the patient eligible. The order will be submitted to a central collecting entity that will schedule testing appointments. Patients will be notified via text message or another means of communication when to report to the triage area. Grieme said patients being held in line at the triage area will be released to report to the actual testing site in 15-minute increments.
"Once they report to the site, they're validated whether they're on the appointment schedule, because they've all been individually notified. If they're on the appointment schedule, they'll be allowed into the queue," Grieme said. "They're to be sitting next to the door of the vehicle. We're not going to reach across any individuals. They will just be staying in their car and they actually just drive through there."
Siouxland District Health Department officials have released few details when a person tests positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County, other than the age range that the person falls into, their gender and whether they're at home or hospitalized, while counties in other states, such as Nebraska, have disclosed public places recently visit by individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.
"That has not been the standard of practice within the state of Iowa, unless we feel it poses some sort of risk of threat to those individuals and that falls underneath that definition of what really is a close contact," Grieme said.
