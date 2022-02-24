 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases fell by more than 45% last week, according to Siouxland District Health

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department fell by more than 45% last week. 

According to District Health's latest report, which was released on Wednesday, 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Woodbury County for the week beginning Feb. 14, down from 247 new cases the week before. Home tests are not included in the report. 

The county has tallied 16 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 30 days.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, 51.2% of Woodbury County residents are fully vaccinated.

District Health is no longer reporting the county's 14-day positivity rate or the number of people hospitalized with the virus at Sioux City's two hospitals. It's final COVID-19 data report will be released on March 2.

The move to end reports is tied to Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision to not to extend the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency, which expired on Feb. 16.

Asteroid that wipe out the dinosaurs reportedly struck in spring

