COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all up in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations, as well as new cases of the virus increased in Woodbury County last week.

The county reported 290 positive cases for the week beginning Nov. 8, up from 269 the week before, according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department. 

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 rose from 37 the week of Nov. 1 to 39 last week. Twenty-five of those hospitalizations are due to the virus, according to the report. 

During that period, Woodbury County also tallied two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its total to 256. Hospitalizations and deaths lag reported cases.

The 14-day positivity rate declined from 11 percent to 10.3 percent. Health officials have said anything above 5 percent is a concern.

As of the week of Nov. 8, 47.3 percent of county residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 47.1 percent the previous week.

"With great access to testing, vaccine, and early treatment options, we all have the tools we need to protect ourselves and our families," District Health said in a Facebook post.

