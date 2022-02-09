COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- New COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department continued to decline last week in Woodbury County. Hospitalizations related to the virus were also down, according to District Health's latest report.

The county reported 410 new cases of the virus for the week beginning Jan. 31, down from 914 new cases tallied the week before. Home tests are not included in the reports.

Amid the omicron surge, the highest number of new cases, 2,412, was reported the week beginning Jan. 10.

"Things are looking much better in Woodbury County in terms of case counts, percentage positive and hospitalizations," District Health said in a Facebook post. "But case counts are still high. Preventing serious illness is still important and vaccine is our best tool to do that."

The county's 14-day positivity rate dropped from 24.2% to 15.1%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus at Sioux City's two hospitals decreased from 53 to 40 over that one-week time period. Eighteen of those patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the report, 50.9% of Woodbury County residents have completed single- or two-dose vaccinations and 21,193 booster doses have been given in the county.

District Health said in Facebook post last week that its final COVID-19 data report will be released on March 2. The move to end reports is tied to the expiration of the Governor's Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Feb. 16.

District Health will continue to distribute its normal weekly report through Feb. 16. On Feb. 23 and March 2, it will only be reporting positive case numbers.

"We all understand that COVID is not gone. New variants and occasional outbreaks are likely. And we will certainly change our data reporting when necessary and when we have accurate data available to us," District Health said.

