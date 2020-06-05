COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flattening in Woodbury County, health officials say

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County appears to be slowing, a trend that has health care officials encouraged that the spread of the respiratory illness is flattening in the Sioux City metro area.
The number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized also has declined, administrators at Sioux City's two hospitals said Friday, leaving room to accept transfers from other communities if needed. The hospitals were caring for a combined 73 patients on Friday, a decrease from a high of 95 on May 26.
"It's a decline, and it is flattening over the past week and it seems to be holding," Beth Hughes, MercyOne Western Iowa Region president, said at a weekly news conference hosted by Woodbury County Emergency Management to update the community on the spread of COVID-19.
She said MercyOne Siouxland Health Center in Sioux City had 21 or 22 patients on ventilators as of Friday morning. The hospital can utilize up to 54 beds with ventilators.
UnityPoint-St. Luke's president and CEO Lynn Wold said 11 patients at his hospital were on ventilators Friday because of COVID-19, well under the 40-bed capacity.
Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme said the percentage of COVID-19 tests that yielded positive results in Woodbury County dropped to 13 percent this week from 17 percent last week.
"We're really seeing a leveling off of things that are going on," Grieme said.
On Friday, the health department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases. Across the river in Nebraska, Dakota County reported 12. Both counties frequently had triple-digit daily increases in May as testing was ramped up in the community and at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City.
The slowdown in new cases is cause for optimism, Grieme said, but health officials are curious to see results in the coming week. It's been two weeks since many Woodbury County restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were allowed to reopen. The state allowed bars in the county to reopen beginning May 28.
Grieme said testing should show by the end of next week if those reopenings have led to an increase in exposure and new cases among people who have begun spending more time outside their homes.
"We're just waiting to see how residents respond and the steps they've taken to continue to protect themselves and others in the community," he said.
Grieme urged people to continue taking precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing masks over their mouth and nose in public and avoiding mass gatherings.
Hughes said the two hospitals have cared for nearly 400 COVID-19 patients since the first case was reported in Woodbury County on March 27. The influx of cases has been stressful at times on the medical staffs, they said, but both facilities handled the recent spike.
"We are not full. We have not been full. We've transferred no patients," Hughes said.
Wold said UnityPoint has transferred fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients from the hospital.
"We've been able to meet the patient demand coming through our doors," Wold said.
He and Hughes both said they were able to receive personnel and resources from sister hospitals when staffs at the Sioux City hospitals were stretched thin. Hughes said rumors that the staff at MercyOne was overwhelmed when cases spiked were exaggerations.
"At no time was this as dire as people in the community were led to believe," Hughes said.
