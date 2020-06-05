COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flattening in Woodbury County, health officials say

"We're really seeing a leveling off of things that are going on," Grieme said.

On Friday, the health department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases. Across the river in Nebraska, Dakota County reported 12. Both counties frequently had triple-digit daily increases in May as testing was ramped up in the community and at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City.

The slowdown in new cases is cause for optimism, Grieme said, but health officials are curious to see results in the coming week. It's been two weeks since many Woodbury County restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were allowed to reopen. The state allowed bars in the county to reopen beginning May 28.

Grieme said testing should show by the end of next week if those reopenings have led to an increase in exposure and new cases among people who have begun spending more time outside their homes.

"We're just waiting to see how residents respond and the steps they've taken to continue to protect themselves and others in the community," he said.

Grieme urged people to continue taking precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing masks over their mouth and nose in public and avoiding mass gatherings.