COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County more than doubled over the last two weeks of 2021.

The county reported 544 cases of the novel coronavirus last week, up from 224 the week beginning Dec. 20, according to the latest report from Siouxland District Health Department. Previously, new cases had declined for three straight weeks, down from 360 during the week beginning Nov. 29.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 also increased last week to 36 from 25 the week beginning Dec. 20. Twenty-two of the patients hospitalized with COVID in the latest report are hospitalized due to the virus, according to the report.

Eleven COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the county over the past 30 days.

Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate also rose significantly during the most recent weekly reporting period, from 8.3% to 15.2%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

"Cases are up across the country and clearly we're no exception," District Health said in a Wednesday post to its Twitter account. "We’ve navigated this before and we can do it again. Getting vaccine and early treatments are the best tools we have to prevent serious illness. It's not too late to get your vaccine!"

The upswing comes as K-12 students return to the classroom this week following their holiday break.

The percentage of county residents who had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations barely budged from the week beginning Dec. 20 to last week, increasing from 49.4 percent to 49.6%.

District Health also announced Wednesday that it is changing its death reporting to reflect COVID-19-related deaths in the past 30 days.

"We feel current activity is more relevant than reporting numbers over a nearly two-year timeframe," District Health stated in the social media post.

