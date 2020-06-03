COVID-19 cases increasing on Omaha, Winnebago reservations

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to climb Wednesday in Nebraska's Thurston County, in large part because of a recent burst of cases on the Winnebago Indian Reservation and a steady increase on the Omaha Indian Reservation.
Together, the Winnebago and Omaha cases add up to 95 of Thurston County's 110 total cases. The county's one death attributed to COVID-19 was a Winnebago resident.
The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System reported 42 cases of the respiratory illness through Tuesday, an increase from 19 a week earlier. Eight patients have recovered.
The neighboring Omaha Reservation had 53 cases, 29 of them active, through Tuesday, according to the Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center in Macy. Tribe members living in other counties also have tested positive, the health center said, but are not included in Thurston County's total.
The increase in Winnebago is not a big surprise, said Emilee Longuski, communications manager at Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System. Increased testing for the virus has led to an increase in positive cases, as has been the case in several other Siouxland locations.
She said some Winnebago residents work in nearby meatpacking plants that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. Other Winnebago residents are at higher risk because of health issues.
"We know our population is more of a high-risk community because of underlying conditions like diabetes and also multi-generational households," Longuski said.
Those multi-generational households, which can hold several family members of all ages, are conducive to the spread of the virus.
Julie Rother, health director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Thurston, Wayne, Cedar and Dixon counties, said that across her district, one of the biggest risk factors is living with someone who contracts the virus.
Rother said the Memorial Day holiday weekend, when many people left their homes as Nebraska began relaxing some of its restrictions on businesses and services, also is partly to blame for recent cases in the district.
The health department is working with both reservations to organize additional testing, and Longuski said Winnebago health officials will continue efforts to educate residents, some of whom are hard to reach because they do not have internet service, computers or phones.
Thurston County's increase comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases has slowed in the Sioux City metro area. Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday reported one new death in Woodbury County, raising the county's death toll to 37. Two new cases were reported, and 13 tests were performed.
In Dakota County, six new COVID-19 cases were reported.
