COVID-19 cases increasing on Omaha, Winnebago reservations

"We know our population is more of a high-risk community because of underlying conditions like diabetes and also multi-generational households," Longuski said.

Those multi-generational households, which can hold several family members of all ages, are conducive to the spread of the virus.

Julie Rother, health director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Thurston, Wayne, Cedar and Dixon counties, said that across her district, one of the biggest risk factors is living with someone who contracts the virus.

Rother said the Memorial Day holiday weekend, when many people left their homes as Nebraska began relaxing some of its restrictions on businesses and services, also is partly to blame for recent cases in the district.

The health department is working with both reservations to organize additional testing, and Longuski said Winnebago health officials will continue efforts to educate residents, some of whom are hard to reach because they do not have internet service, computers or phones.