COVID-19 cases more than double in Dakota County; Woodbury County also sees surge

"If we have hospitalization information, it's regarding Woodbury County residents that are hospitalized," she said Thursday. "As far as specific to a county in Nebraska or a county in South Dakota, Siouxland District Health wouldn't have that information."

Marcy Peterson, a spokeswoman for MercyOne, said Thursday in an email that the Sioux City hospital does not provide hospitalization information to anyone other than District Health.

"This is an issue for area health departments to respond to," she wrote.

Two St. Luke's spokeswomen did not respond to emails seeking information about Dakota County COVID-19 hospitalizations by The Journal's deadline.

The Journal's Mason Dockter and Dave Dreeszen and the Omaha World-Herald's Paul Hammel, Martha Stoddard and Erin Duffy contributed to this story.