COVID-19 cases more than double in Dakota County; Woodbury County also sees surge

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch acknowledged he was "dumbfounded" after Dakota County more than doubled its confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The Dakota County Health Department reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus, by far a single-day high that raised the total number of cases in the Northeast Nebraska county to 246.
State and local officials have been reluctant to tie the spike in cases to Tyson Fresh Meats' plant in Dakota City. The facility, the company's largest beef plant, employs over 4,300 workers.
Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. On Saturday, 64-year-old Raymundo Corral, of Sioux City, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.
Koch said he thinks Tyson is "really doing a good job" of taking temperatures, providing masks and keeping workers away from one another, but suggested further measures might be warranted to slow the spread of the virus.
"Maybe they'll have to start looking at doing a test for everyone that comes through the door to make sure they don't have (the virus) before they can start working," he said. "That's one way to nip it right there."
Across the Missouri River, Woodbury County also recorded a new single-day high of 46 COVID-19 cases Thursday, which brought its total to 158. The majority of Tyson workers live in Sioux City.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he's discouraged by the upswing in cases. He said the numbers indicate that Woodbury County is roughly three weeks behind the rest of the state, but seems to be catching up quickly.
"The health department for some reason doesn't want to tell us where the cases are coming from, but I guess it doesn't matter," Scott said. "It somewhat proves for every case there is, there's two additional people that become infected by it. That's what's concerning me and alarming me."
Natasha Ritchison, the health department's director, wrote in an email Thursday that the health department "is not privy" to the total number of cases at the Dakota City plant and that information would have to come from Tyson. According to an official familiar with the situation who spoke to the Journal on the condition of anonymity, 23 workers had tested positive as of April 17, with many tests pending.
Among Nebraska's 93 counties, Dakota's 246 confirmed cases rank fourth statewide, though some counties had not yet updated their latest numbers to the state Thursday. Hall County, site of a major COVID-19 outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Grand Island, leads with 647 cases. It has nearly twice as many cases as the No. 2 county, Douglas, home to Omaha. Dawson County, home to another meat plant linked to a coronoavirus outbreak, was fourth with 256 cases, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Hall, Dawson and Dakota have among the nation's highest rates of coronavirus.
Across the tri-state region, meatpackers have struggled to keep the virus at bay in plants where workers are typically positioned closely together on production lines and in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.
Unlike what's happened in neighboring Iowa and South Dakota, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to do everything possible to avoid shutting down plants in the Cornhusker state. The Republican governor warned that would jeopardize the nation's food supply and possibly lead to civil unrest if people could not get access to meat.
“I don’t foresee a scenario where I would tell them to close,” Ricketts said at his daily news conference Thursday.
Asked about a link to Dakota County's spike in cases and the Tyson beef plant, Ricketts refused to blame the plants, saying instead the outbreaks in Hall, Dawson and Dakota are a "community problem."
Employees only spend part of their days at the plants and often live in close quarters with multiple generations in the same household.
"I think we have to focus not only on just what the worksite is doing, but also what is going on at home," Ricketts said.
The governor touted steps being taken by plants to increase safety by putting up dividers between workers, providing masks, sectioning off the cafeteria and more. But he said the plants may not be able to follow the state directive to maintain 6 feet between workers.
Koch agreed with the governor's assessment, saying, "it just comes down to individual decisions, because a lot of those people are there part of the day, but they're not there the whole day."
"And I'm not saying it's just there, either. It's all over Dakota County. What are people doing?" the South Sioux mayor said. "It's either some people aren't taking it serious and not following the rules, or it's work-related or it's a combination of both."
According to the Dakota County Health Department, 14 of the newly diagnosed individuals are 20 years old and younger; 87 are between 21 and 40; 119 are between 41 and 59; and 26 are 60 years old and older.
Corral's death is the only COVID-19-related death that has been recorded in Woodbury County. Seven residents have been hospitalized and three of them have been discharged. Twenty-eight residents have recovered from the virus.
How many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 hasn't been disclosed. Ritchison said she cannot release any hospitalization numbers because Dakota County residents would be hospitalized in Iowa, since the Nebraska county has no hospitals.
"Dakota County has not had any COVID-19 deaths," she wrote. "We cannot release any hospitalization numbers because our local hospitals are in Iowa, and we do not receive that information."
Although Siouxland District Health Department has provided data for Woodbury County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, Michelle Clausen Rosendahl, the department's director of environmental health, said she does not have Dakota County's figures. She directed questions about Dakota County hospitalizations to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
