COVID-19 cases on the rise in Clay, Buena Vista counties

SIOUX CITY -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clay County, South Dakota, has more than doubled in less than a week.
The county had 35 cases of the novel coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's website.
In a statement issued Sunday, state health officials announced that an employee of the Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion had tested positive for the virus.
The individual worked at the business, which is located at 8 E. Main St., while able to transmit the virus to others from 9 p.m. on May 30 through 2 a.m. on May 31.
Due to the risk of exposure, the statement said customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
Buena Vista County had the highest single-day increase among Northwest Iowa counties with 70 new COVID-19 cases. The county now has 1,212 total cases, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Last week, Tyson Foods announced that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested. The vast majority of the plant's workers reside in Buena Vista County.
Dakota County, Nebraska, the site of a Tyson Beef plant where 786 active cases were reported as of May 28, ranks third among U.S. counties with the highest number of cases per resident, according to information from The New York Times' website, which was last updated at 3 p.m. Monday. Buena Vista County was seventh among COVID-19 "hot spots," while Crawford County was 23rd and Woodbury County was 35th.
Buena Vista and Woodbury counties each reported one additional death Monday, while Plymouth County recorded two new deaths. Woodbury County reported 17 new confirmed cases in a daily update Monday morning, and its case total was 2,926 as of Monday evening. Dakota County tallied 12 new cases and now has a total of 1,720, according to a statement from the Dakota County Health Department. Plymouth County gained seven new cases and now has a total of 170.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported a third COVID-19 death in Thurston County Monday, that of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. The district, which also consists of Wayne, Dixon and Cedar counties, also recorded one new case of the virus in a Thurston County resident. The district has had 192 total cases and four deaths. The other death was a Dixon County resident.
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 64 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.
State statistics, which were last updated Monday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and four had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 121 intensive care unit beds and 87 ventilators available. Twenty-two patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.
