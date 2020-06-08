COVID-19 cases on the rise in Clay, Buena Vista counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clay County, South Dakota, has more than doubled in less than a week.

The county had 35 cases of the novel coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's website.

In a statement issued Sunday, state health officials announced that an employee of the Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion had tested positive for the virus.

The individual worked at the business, which is located at 8 E. Main St., while able to transmit the virus to others from 9 p.m. on May 30 through 2 a.m. on May 31.

Due to the risk of exposure, the statement said customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

Buena Vista County had the highest single-day increase among Northwest Iowa counties with 70 new COVID-19 cases. The county now has 1,212 total cases, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.