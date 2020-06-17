COVID-19 cases on the rise in Dickinson County

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- June is typically a month in which the number of vacationers in the Iowa Great Lakes region increases.
That bump in tourism is coinciding this year with a rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County, home to the lakes' many recreational beaches, hotels, bars and restaurants.
As the state has eased restrictions on businesses, especially restaurants and bars, local residents and visitors are beginning to congregate in greater numbers and failing to keep a safe distance from one another, said Brandon Rohrig, director of population and public health at Dickinson County Public Health and Lakes Regional Healthcare.
"Since the state's opened things up, people are freeing up what they're doing," Rohrig said.
As of Friday, Iowa restaurants and bars were no longer subject to 50 percent capacity limitations, though the establishments were expected to continue to follow state and federal social distancing guidelines. Rohrig said that beaches and establishments were "quite packed" this past weekend, resembling any summer weekend at the lakes. Businesses and patrons alike could be doing a much better job at social distancing, Rohrig said.
With more people out and about, Dickinson County's number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 168 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. The county had 15 cases on June 1.
"Our assumption is it's going to increase," Rohrig said. "I haven't seen any changes in what people are doing."
The increase led Arnolds Park Amusement Park officials on Saturday to shut down the amusement park, museums and the Queen II boat to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said they would reopen when it was safe to do so, but gave no time line. A couple restaurants and beauty salons also have closed temporarily, Rohrig said.
Rohrig said that in the past two or three days, health officials have done 60-80 tests for the coronavirus daily. Prior to June 1, a busy day was 10 tests.
The number of tests, and positive cases, likely will increase next week. Rohrig said a Test Iowa drive-thru testing site will be opening Monday at the Expo Center on the Dickinson County Fairgrounds in Spirit Lake.
Rohrig encouraged people to continue to socially distance themselves from others while out in public, and if social distancing isn't possible, people should wear masks over their mouth and nose.
As Dickinson County's number of new cases begins to increase rapidly, Woodbury County's number of new daily cases continues to slow. Siouxland District Health reported just two new cases out of 65 tests on Wednesday morning. Dakota County reported one new case.
