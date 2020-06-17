COVID-19 cases on the rise in Dickinson County

"Our assumption is it's going to increase," Rohrig said. "I haven't seen any changes in what people are doing."

The increase led Arnolds Park Amusement Park officials on Saturday to shut down the amusement park, museums and the Queen II boat to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said they would reopen when it was safe to do so, but gave no time line. A couple restaurants and beauty salons also have closed temporarily, Rohrig said.

Rohrig said that in the past two or three days, health officials have done 60-80 tests for the coronavirus daily. Prior to June 1, a busy day was 10 tests.

The number of tests, and positive cases, likely will increase next week. Rohrig said a Test Iowa drive-thru testing site will be opening Monday at the Expo Center on the Dickinson County Fairgrounds in Spirit Lake.

Rohrig encouraged people to continue to socially distance themselves from others while out in public, and if social distancing isn't possible, people should wear masks over their mouth and nose.

As Dickinson County's number of new cases begins to increase rapidly, Woodbury County's number of new daily cases continues to slow. Siouxland District Health reported just two new cases out of 65 tests on Wednesday morning. Dakota County reported one new case.

