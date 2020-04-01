COVID-19 cases on the rise in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County and two other Northwest Iowa counties reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported that three people had tested positive in Woodbury County, bringing the county's number of cases to seven. The new cases include two women between the ages of 18 and 40 and one woman between the ages of 41 and 60. All three are currently recovering at home, the health department said.

Sioux County recorded its fourth case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Community Health Partners announced that an individual between the ages of 61 and 80 tested positive. The person's gender was not reported, and he or she is in isolation.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office reported a second COVID-19 case in O'Brien County, a day after the first case was announced. The newest case is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. The status of this individual is not known.

Yankton County in southeast South Dakota also reported two new cases Wednesday, increasing its total to eight. The South Dakota Department of Health has classified Yankton County as being at minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The number of cases in Iowa jumped to 549, with 52 new cases added to the total. Two additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state's coronavirus-related death toll to nine people. Woodbury County's three new cases were announced late Wednesday afternoon and were not included in the state total, which was released earlier in the day.

Roughly 4 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 159 total tests had been completed on Woodbury County residents.

Three of the seven Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

As the availability of testing increases, health officials expect the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to rise. Local health officials estimate they'll be able to test up to 60 patients a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened Friday in downtown Sioux City. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose to 129 Wednesday, up 21 from the previous day. Two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Nebraska's total rose Wednesday to 214 positive cases. Four Nebraskans have died from the disease.