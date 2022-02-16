COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to decline in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department fell by more than 45% last week.

According to District Health's latest report, which was released on Wednesday, 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Woodbury County for the week beginning Feb. 7, down from 432 new cases the week before. Home tests are not included in the reports.

The county's 14-day positivity rate dropped from 15.1% to 9.6%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

"Thankfully, COVID activity in Woodbury County continues to fall sharply, but there's still room for improvement. It's not too late to get vaccine if you haven't done so yet!" District Health said in a Facebook post.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus at Sioux City's two hospitals also decreased from 40 to 23 over that one-week time period. Eight of those 23 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the report, 51.1% of Woodbury County residents have completed single- or two-dose vaccinations and 21,406 booster doses have been given in the county.

Wednesday's report marks the last of District Health's normal weekly COVID-19 reports. On Feb. 23 and March 2, it will only be reporting positive case numbers.

The move to end reports is tied to Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision to not to extend the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency, which expired on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.