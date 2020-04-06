COVID-19 cases rise in Siouxland Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county's total to nine.
A woman between the ages of 18-40 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the woman's condition was included.
It's the first new positive test reported since Friday.
Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 252 tests done on Woodbury County residents have come back negative.
Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier last week.
In Iowa, the total number of infections jumped to 946 as of Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The updated statewide report did not include the Woodbury County case that had been reported earlier Monday. There have been 10,653 negative tests. Three deaths also were reported Monday, raising the virus's death toll to 25 in the state.
A Crawford County individual is one of the 78 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Iowa.
The person is between age 41-60. The person's gender and condition were not reported. It's the fifth case recorded in Crawford County.
South Dakota's Yankton County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
