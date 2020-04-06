COVID-19 cases rise in Siouxland on Monday

Four new cases were reported Monday, raising the southeast South Dakota county's total to 18. State health officials have classified the county as having substantial community spread.

Of Yankton County's 18 cases, five of the people who had been infected have recovered.

South Dakota reported 48 new cases Monday, increasing the statewide total to 288.

In Nebraska, 412 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide. So far, no cases have been reported in Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, or Wayne counties.