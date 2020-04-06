You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 cases rise in Siouxland on Monday
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county's total to nine.

A woman between the ages of 18-40 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the woman's condition was included.

It's the first new positive test reported since Friday.

Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 252 tests done on Woodbury County residents have come back negative.

Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier last week.

In Iowa, the total number of infections jumped to 946 as of Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The updated statewide report did not include the Woodbury County case that had been reported earlier Monday. There have been 10,653 negative tests. Three deaths also were reported Monday, raising the virus's death toll to 25 in the state. 

A Crawford County individual is one of the 78 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Iowa.

The person is between age 41-60. The person's gender and condition were not reported. It's the fifth case recorded in Crawford County.

South Dakota's Yankton County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Four new cases were reported Monday, raising the southeast South Dakota county's total to 18. State health officials have classified the county as having substantial community spread.

Of Yankton County's 18 cases, five of the people who had been infected have recovered.

South Dakota reported 48 new cases Monday, increasing the statewide total to 288.

In Nebraska, 412 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide. So far, no cases have been reported in Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, or Wayne counties.

