COVID-19 cases rising in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY – The number of new COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County almost doubled in a week.

There were 125 new positive cases in the week beginning in July 26, according to a weekly report from the Siouxland District Health Department. This is almost double the 70 new cases reported in the week beginning July 19.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 5.8 percent to 7.8 percent. The number of deaths remains the same at 230, having risen by one from the final daily report of June 5.

District Health stopped daily COVID reports almost two months ago, citing a decline in cases and waning interest. Recently the health department began reporting weekly tallies to show the trend of increasing infections.

The Delta variant of the virus has played a major role in the national increase in infections.

Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said he is certain the Delta variant is in Woodbury County, and believes more than 80 percent of the new cases in the county are from this highly contagious variant.

