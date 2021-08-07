COVID-19 cases rising in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY – The number of new COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County almost doubled in a week.
There were 125 new positive cases in the week beginning in July 26, according to a weekly report from the Siouxland District Health Department. This is almost double the 70 new cases reported in the week beginning July 19.
The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 5.8 percent to 7.8 percent. The number of deaths remains the same at 230, having risen by one from the final daily report of June 5.
District Health stopped daily COVID reports almost two months ago, citing a decline in cases and waning interest. Recently the health department began reporting weekly tallies to show the trend of increasing infections.
The Delta variant of the virus has played a major role in the national increase in infections.
Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said he is certain the Delta variant is in Woodbury County, and believes more than 80 percent of the new cases in the county are from this highly contagious variant.
The number of COVID infections nationwide has made a dramatic upswing from the lull of June and early July. 92,282 infections were reported in the U.S. on Aug. 4, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data a sharp increase from the 8,076 reported on June 14.
Last week the CDC recommended people to wear masks in indoor public spaces, and various businesses have started to reinstate mask mandates. Target, Walmart and Sam’s Clubs have all started requiring employees to wear masks. Other businesses and trading out their signage recommending unvaccinated people to wear masks, for signage recommending everyone wear masks.
In Nebraska's four-county health district comprising Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, the weekly number of infections has decreased from 26 in the week ending in July 24 to 13 in the week ending in July 31, according to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department.
Southeast South Dakota has seen an increase in virus activity. In Union County, the weekly positivity rate is 13 percent and there are 22 active cases, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
Neighboring Clay county remains at four active cases but Yankton County jumped from five to 10 cases.
“Case numbers continue to increase,” according to the Siouxland District Health Department’s Aug. 4 post. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated for COVID.”
An additional 423 people in the county have been vaccinated in the last week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. A total of 41,941 Woodbury County residents have been vaccinated, or 40.7 percent of the population.
Brock said the numbers of individuals getting vaccinations has been steadily climbing, but he has not noticed any huge spikes in numbers. The department is continuously encouraging residents to get vaccinated and Brock said it is still one of the best ways to reduce the rates of serious infection.
