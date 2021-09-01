COVID-19 cases rising in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections continued to climb in Woodbury County last week, as the percentage of positive tests topped double digits for the first time in over six months.

The county reported 249 new cases of the virus for the week beginning Aug. 23, an increase of 93, or nearly 60 percent, from the 156 new cases reported the previous week, according to Siouxland District Health's latest weekly report.

"As you can see cases are increasing," District Health said in the report posted on its social media accounts Wednesday. "Thankfully, hospitalized people are still staying low so far."

Last week, 23 patients hospitalized in Sioux City had the virus, including 10 whose hospitalizations were primarily due to the virus, according to the report. The other 13 tested positive after being admitted for other medical reasons.

While Siouxland District Health characterized the most recent number as "staying low," it was the highest number since the 26 hospitalizations the department reported on Feb. 5.

In June, after weeks of dwindling cases and low public interest, the agency switched from daily to weekly reports. The 249 new cases from last week is the highest number since that change. As recently as the week of July 12, the number of new cases was four times fewer.