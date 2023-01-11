COVID-19 cases ticking up in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY — Although COVID-19 transmission remains "low" in Woodbury County, the number of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise, according to the most recent report from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The data, which was last updated on Tuesday, shows 95 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, which is up from 84 positive tests reported on Jan. 3 and 74 positive tests reported on Dec. 27.

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 243 cases of RSV in Iowa from Dec. 25 to 31, down from 840 cases and 1,205 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity was "high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Jan. 5 using data from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

A new subvariant of omicron now accounts for more than 27% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The dominant variant, BQ.1.1, currently accounts for just over 34% of the cases.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.