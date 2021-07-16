COVID-19 cases trending upward in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- District health officials say cases of COVID-19 are ticking upward again in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Friday that the county is on track to add around 30 to 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus by the time the week is over.

Two weeks ago, he said the county tallied 16 cases for the whole week, while last week, he said the county had around 25 cases.

"We're not sure if the cases are linked to any particular event and this is a trend nationwide. So, we don't have a cause identified," Brock said in an email Friday.

Brock said Monday that District Health had not seen a spike in cases following the holiday and that it was "probably a little too early to judge" whether Fourth of July celebrations or Saturday in the Park, a music festival held in Grandview Park July 2-3, had contributed to the spread of the virus.

During the last seven days, 23 positive tests were recorded in Woodbury County, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 5.5% Friday afternoon, which is higher than the state's rate of 3.9%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.