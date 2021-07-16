COVID-19 cases trending upward in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- District health officials say cases of COVID-19 are ticking upward again in Woodbury County.
Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Friday that the county is on track to add around 30 to 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus by the time the week is over.
Two weeks ago, he said the county tallied 16 cases for the whole week, while last week, he said the county had around 25 cases.
"We're not sure if the cases are linked to any particular event and this is a trend nationwide. So, we don't have a cause identified," Brock said in an email Friday.
Brock said Monday that District Health had not seen a spike in cases following the holiday and that it was "probably a little too early to judge" whether Fourth of July celebrations or Saturday in the Park, a music festival held in Grandview Park July 2-3, had contributed to the spread of the virus.
During the last seven days, 23 positive tests were recorded in Woodbury County, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 5.5% Friday afternoon, which is higher than the state's rate of 3.9%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.
The highly transmissible delta variant, which has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the dominant coronavirus strain circulating in the United States.
Delta ravaged India, where it was first detected last year. Current surges of the virus traced to delta have been reported in a number of states, including Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Colorado, Louisiana and Florida. Hospitals in COVID hotspots are reporting a growing number of young, unvaccinated patients seeking care.
Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa, had a total of 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday. Three of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 79 ICU beds available. The state statistics show one ventilator being used by a patient and an additional 111 ventilators are available in the region.