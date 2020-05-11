COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in metro Sioux City

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Sioux City metro Monday.

Siouxland District Health Department said the latest Woodbury County death was a man age 61-80. The Northwest Iowa county now has nine deaths. An additional 48 positive cases of COVID-19 were also disclosed in Woodbury County on Monday, increasing its total to 1,674.

Dakota County registered two more deaths Monday, increasing its tally to seven. The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.

Dakota County also recorded 45 new cases of the virus Monday. The Northeast Nebraska county now has 1,452 cases.

In a statement, the Dakota County Health Department said it will next release updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

There are currently 66 Woodbury County residents hospitalized because of the virus. According to Siouxland District Health Department, 506 Woodbury County residents have met the criteria for release from isolation and are considered to be recovered.

It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City, because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.