COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Sioux City metro Monday.
Siouxland District Health Department said the latest Woodbury County death was a man age 61-80. The Northwest Iowa county now has nine deaths. An additional 48 positive cases of COVID-19 were also disclosed in Woodbury County on Monday, increasing its total to 1,674.
Dakota County registered two more deaths Monday, increasing its tally to seven. The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.
Dakota County also recorded 45 new cases of the virus Monday. The Northeast Nebraska county now has 1,452 cases.
In a statement, the Dakota County Health Department said it will next release updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.
There are currently 66 Woodbury County residents hospitalized because of the virus. According to Siouxland District Health Department, 506 Woodbury County residents have met the criteria for release from isolation and are considered to be recovered.
It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City, because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.
As of Monday, 74 people were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's with COVID-19 symptoms. That number, which remained unchanged from Sunday, includes patients from other counties besides Woodbury.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Sunday, shows that a total of 555 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 38 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there's still 105 beds available. The state statistics show 29 ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 67 ventilators are available in the region.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department also reported two new COVID-19 cases in Thurston County Monday. The patients are a female and a male in their teens and 20s, according to a statement from the health department. Thurston County now has a total of 16 cases of the virus.
Flood of COVID-19 patients strain Sioux City hospitals, with local hospitalization rate double U.S. average
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.