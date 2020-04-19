COVID-19 count in Dakota County nearly doubles Sunday; Woodbury also sees increase

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dakota County continued to climb Sunday, with the total nearly doubling over Saturday.

The role of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City in the outbreak remains a question mark hanging over the county. Tyson could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday evening.

In a pair of press releases Sunday, the Dakota County Health Department disclosed 32 new cases of the virus. The county's total virus count now sits at 66. Contact tracing investigations have begun for the new cases.

The source or sources of the new infections in Dakota County are not known. The Tyson plant in Dakota City on Friday acknowledged infections among some of its workers, though the number is unknown.

Tony Gomez, who sits on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, said he's heard chatter that Tyson workers have begun to worry and that absenteeism has increased.

"One of the persons that I know, he called me and he was telling me that his brother is still working at Tyson. Saturday, there was about 450 people that didn't show up for work," Gomez said. "And I heard comments among the community, they might not show up Monday, which is really up to them."