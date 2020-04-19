COVID-19 count in Dakota County nearly doubles Sunday; Woodbury also sees increase

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dakota County continued to climb Sunday, with the total nearly doubling over Saturday.
The role of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City in the outbreak remains a question mark hanging over the county. Tyson could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday evening.
In a pair of press releases Sunday, the Dakota County Health Department disclosed 32 new cases of the virus. The county's total virus count now sits at 66. Contact tracing investigations have begun for the new cases.
The source or sources of the new infections in Dakota County are not known. The Tyson plant in Dakota City on Friday acknowledged infections among some of its workers, though the number is unknown.
Tony Gomez, who sits on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, said he's heard chatter that Tyson workers have begun to worry and that absenteeism has increased.
"One of the persons that I know, he called me and he was telling me that his brother is still working at Tyson. Saturday, there was about 450 people that didn't show up for work," Gomez said. "And I heard comments among the community, they might not show up Monday, which is really up to them."
Martin V. Hohenstein, chair of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, said in a phone interview Sunday evening that he doesn't know the source of all the new cases.
"We went the longest time before we had any cases at all and we were bound to be touched by this just like everybody else," Hohenstein said.
Neighboring Woodbury County on Sunday reported an additional seven cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 43.
Meatpacking plants have become epicenters of virus infections, as workers inadvertently transmit the virus to one another. Iowa reported an additional 389 cases of the virus Sunday, two-thirds of which are tied to meat plants. Iowa's current tally of virus infections stands at 2,902, with 1,171 having recovered and 75 deaths.
A Tyson meat plant in Louisa County and a National Beef plant in Tama County have closed temporarily, while another Tyson plant in Black Hawk County has remained open despite the county sheriff urging its closure.
Union County in Southeastern South Dakota reported an additional case of the virus, bringing their total to six, and Thurston County in Nebraska reported its first case. No other counties in the area reported new infections Sunday.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services recorded a total of 1,474 cases in the state as of Sunday evening, with 28 deaths. The state's figure does not include most of the new cases reported in Dakota County.
South Dakota's COVID-19 count stood at 1,635 as of Sunday, according to the state's Department of Health. The majority of the cases -- 1,362 -- are in Minnehaha County. A Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls was closed down a week ago due to an outbreak that has impacted at least 725 of the plant's workers, with the workers then spreading the illness to another 143 people associated with them.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.