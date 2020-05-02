COVID-19 death reported in Dakota County Saturday; believed to be Tyson worker

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An additional COVID-19 death recorded in Dakota County on Saturday is believed to have been a worker at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City.
The Dakota County Health Department provided no information on the individual, but a source in South Sioux City told the Journal Saturday that the deceased was a woman in her 50s or 60s who worked at the Tyson plant. She suffered breathing problems due to the virus and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at a Sioux City hospital Friday night.
This death marks the second in Dakota County attributed to the virus.
Ahmad Mohammad, the imam of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, said in a statement Saturday that the woman's funeral was underway, and that he expects it won't be the last death of a worker at the plant.
"Sadly and unfortunately, I do expect many more deaths of Muslim Somali employees of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota City in the coming days, because many of these Somali employees of this plant tested positive to COVID-19 and they are sick and are staying home," he wrote.
Mohammad wrote that the woman was near death by the time she was taken to the hospital Saturday, and criticized local hospitals for what he described as their unwillingness to accept COVID-19 patients until their illness has reached a critical level.
He also said many of Tyson's employees have taken to self-treating with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that is known to cause heart rhythm issues. Hydroxychloroquine was for a time hyped by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for the virus.
"Do not take hydroxychloroquine as a cure medicine for COVID-19 infections please. Stop it if you are taking this pill now," Mohammad warned.
Tyson has declined to say how many of its Dakota City workers have taken ill with the virus, but an individual familiar with the situation told the Journal Thursday that some 669 of the workers had tested positive.
Dakota County Health reported an additional 30 cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the county's virus tally to 972.
