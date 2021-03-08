COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related hospitalizations ticked up slightly in Woodbury County on Monday.

According to Siouxland District Health Department, 15 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up three from Sunday. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three patients had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight are Woodbury County residents.

District Health also reported nine new cases of the virus Monday and a 14-day average positivity rate of 6.1 percent, which was unchanged from Sunday. The county had 13,858 total cases as of 9 a.m. Monday. According to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, the county had 15,087 total positive tests, as of Monday evening.

No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in any Siouxland counties since Thursday, when Woodbury County logged three new deaths, bringing its death toll to 214.

