COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Siouxland; Crawford County reports death

Yankton County hit 20 cases on Saturday, and among Siouxland counties it remains the most-impacted by the virus. Union County, which was the first in the Southeastern corner of the state to report a case of the virus in March, has an additional case, bringing the total to four cases.

Of Yankton's cases, 12 have recovered, while two of Union County's cases have recovered. Nearby Clay County continues to sit at six cases, with three having recovered.

Buena Vista County has another confirmed case of the virus, bringing the county's total to two cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds office reported Saturday. The new case there is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old.

Iowa's total number of cases stands at 1,510 as of Saturday, an increase of 122 cases over Friday. The Crawford County death was one of three new deaths in the state Saturday, the others being in Johnson and Madison counties.

Nebraska's total caseload hit 700 on Saturday. Douglas County has been particularly hard-hit, with 228 cases.

South Dakota has a total of 626 cases, the bulk of which are in Minnehaha County, which has 438 cases.

Nationwide, the United States' death toll from the novel coronavirus -- about 20,000 -- became the highest in the world Saturday, surpassing that of even Italy's 19,500 deaths. The per-capita death rate in the U.S. still remains considerably lower than that of Italy.

