COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Siouxland; Crawford County reports death

DENISON, Iowa -- Counties in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska continued reporting additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, while Crawford County reported a death, the first for Iowa's Northwest section.
The Crawford County patient was an older adult, between 61 and 80 years old. The county reported its first case at the end of March and currently sits at six cases.
Wayne County became the first in the Northeastern-most corner of Nebraska to have a confirmed case as of Saturday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. On Friday night the DHHS had reported a case in Cedar County, but information on the case has since been withdrawn from a DHHS coronavirus website and it appears that report was made in error.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported in a press release posted to social media Saturday that the Wayne case is a man in his 70s and a resident of Wayne County. He was already isolating at home before the symptoms appeared.
The virus tally in Woodbury County, meanwhile, sits at 18 as of Saturday, a jump of three new cases on the day. The new patients include two adult females and one male, all aged between 41 and 60 years old. Eight of the county's cases have recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Yankton County hit 20 cases on Saturday, and among Siouxland counties it remains the most-impacted by the virus. Union County, which was the first in the Southeastern corner of the state to report a case of the virus in March, has an additional case, bringing the total to four cases.
Of Yankton's cases, 12 have recovered, while two of Union County's cases have recovered. Nearby Clay County continues to sit at six cases, with three having recovered.
Buena Vista County has another confirmed case of the virus, bringing the county's total to two cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds office reported Saturday. The new case there is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old.
Iowa's total number of cases stands at 1,510 as of Saturday, an increase of 122 cases over Friday. The Crawford County death was one of three new deaths in the state Saturday, the others being in Johnson and Madison counties.
Nebraska's total caseload hit 700 on Saturday. Douglas County has been particularly hard-hit, with 228 cases.
South Dakota has a total of 626 cases, the bulk of which are in Minnehaha County, which has 438 cases.
Nationwide, the United States' death toll from the novel coronavirus -- about 20,000 -- became the highest in the world Saturday, surpassing that of even Italy's 19,500 deaths. The per-capita death rate in the U.S. still remains considerably lower than that of Italy.
