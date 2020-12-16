COVID-19 numbers showing improvement in Siouxland

WAYNE, Neb. -- People across the country no doubt rejoiced this week when the first doses of vaccine to fight COVID-19 were administered.

It might be weeks or months before the vaccine becomes more widely available, but seeing immunizations being given to health care workers was a shot in the arm for a pandemic-weary public.

"There is that feeling now that we weren't feeling before of hope," said Julie Rother, health director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne.

In addition to the vaccine, health departments are seeing encouraging signs that the number of new cases has been declining. A COVID risk dial on the Northeast Nebraska Health Department's website still registers in the orange, or high-risk, zone, but it's dropped from red (severe risk) and is now closer to yellow, which denotes moderate risk. Rother said the risk dial takes several factors into account such as number of new cases, the three-week positivity rate, hospital bed availability in the region and other data.

"From my perspective, I would cautiously say we are seeing a downward trend over the past few weeks," Rother said.

