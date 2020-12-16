COVID-19 numbers showing improvement

WAYNE, Neb. -- People across the country no doubt rejoiced this week when the first doses of vaccine to fight COVID-19 were administered.
It might be weeks or months before the vaccine becomes more widely available, but seeing immunizations being given to health care workers was a shot in the arm for a pandemic-weary public.
"There is that feeling now that we weren't feeling before of hope," said Julie Rother, health director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne.
In addition to the vaccine, health departments are seeing encouraging signs that the number of new cases has been declining. A COVID risk dial on the Northeast Nebraska Health Department's website still registers in the orange, or high-risk, zone, but it's dropped from red (severe risk) and is now closer to yellow, which denotes moderate risk. Rother said the risk dial takes several factors into account such as number of new cases, the three-week positivity rate, hospital bed availability in the region and other data.
"From my perspective, I would cautiously say we are seeing a downward trend over the past few weeks," Rother said.
Numbers in Woodbury County also have seen slight improvements in the past week. The Siouxland District Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday, the fifth straight day of 60 or fewer new cases. The county's 14-day average positivity rate on Wednesday fell to 16.5%, down from 19.1% on Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center stood at 60 on Wednesday, 42 of them hospitalized due to the respiratory illness. The patient number has fallen from 76 a week ago and a high of 109 earlier this month.
However, six deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Woodbury County by the Iowa Department of Public Health, raising the county's death total to 151.
In light of the improving statistics, Rother warned against complacency and said everyone should continue to wear face masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain 6 feet of social distancing and avoid crowds. Health officials are still discouraging large family gatherings for Christmas, she said.
"I really want to encourage people to keep up the good work to use every intervention they can to slow the spread," she said. "It's good to see the numbers go down, but there are still a lot of people seriously ill in the hospital."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.