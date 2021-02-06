 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities reach a new low Saturday
COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities reach a new low Saturday

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The way things are looking, COVID-19 may be eradicated from long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa before long. 

As of Saturday, only three facilities in the area were suffering outbreaks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. A week ago, there were seven. In late December, before vaccinations began at these facilities, 24 of them in this region were dealing with outbreaks. 

Every county in Northwest Iowa had at least one long-term care outbreak -- if not multiple -- at one time or another. Currently only Woodbury, Monona and Sioux counties have outbreaks, and they only have one each. 

Statewide, 44 long-term care facilities are suffering outbreaks as of Saturday, compared to 125 in late December. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa have taken an enormous toll -- 2,093 of the state's 5,108 deaths attributed to the virus were residents of these facilities. 

The following Northwest Iowa facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks, according to IDPH data: 

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 62 have tested positive. Of these, 39 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, 44 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 21 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered. 

Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities in the region are considered resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities. 

