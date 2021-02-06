COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities reach a new low

SIOUX CITY -- The way things are looking, COVID-19 may be eradicated from long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa before long.

As of Saturday, only three facilities in the area were suffering outbreaks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. A week ago, there were seven. In late December, before vaccinations began at these facilities, 24 of them in this region were dealing with outbreaks.

Every county in Northwest Iowa had at least one long-term care outbreak -- if not multiple -- at one time or another. Currently only Woodbury, Monona and Sioux counties have outbreaks, and they only have one each.

Statewide, 44 long-term care facilities are suffering outbreaks as of Saturday, compared to 125 in late December.

COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa have taken an enormous toll -- 2,093 of the state's 5,108 deaths attributed to the virus were residents of these facilities.

The following Northwest Iowa facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks, according to IDPH data:

