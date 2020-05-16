COVID-19 pandemic could spark demand for drive-in movies in Siouxland

"Doing the social distancing thing, we can probably park 200 cars pretty comfortably," Kemp said of his drive-in's capacity in a time of COVID-19. "People do need to get out and do something to keep them sane."

Amid the global pandemic, Gene Maffit, parks director for the City of South Sioux City, said city staff have talked about showing movies on a 40 by 50-foot permanent drive-in movie screen near the Missouri riverfront.

"This could bring drive-ins back," he said. "Sit-down movies that you go to in a theater now, that's awful close quarters."

Maffit said the fact that people would be sharing public restrooms has prevented city staff from moving forward with drive-in movies in the largest parking lot at 1280 Riverview Drive, at least for now.

"We may, as things loosen up here, start using that a lot more," said Maffit, who said the parking lot can hold up to 450 cars.

Maffit said the city is putting in a sound system so that people sitting outside their cars can hear the movies. Right now, he said the city is able to broadcast over car radios.

"That should be going in here shortly. That's another thing that we're kind of waiting for," he said. "We are having discussions about ways to get that going."