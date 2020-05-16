COVID-19 pandemic could spark demand for drive-in movies in Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Drive-in theaters may seem like a thing of the past, but with social distancing in full force to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, moviegoers may be flocking to drive-ins, rather than indoor cinemas, this summer.
Gaylord Kemp, who built Superior 71 Drive-In Theater in 2008, said Friday that he was hoping for good attendance over the weekend. The drive-in, which is located just northeast of Spirit Lake at 1482 300th Ave., is currently offering customers double feature showings of "Trolls World Tour" and "Sonic," as well as "Wretched" and "The Invisible Man."
"We want to make the drive-in experience a wonderful thing for everybody," Kemp said. "If everybody follows these guidelines that they have for social distancing, it will go really easy for everybody."
Even though Kemp acknowledged that the area is "pretty rural," he's taking precautions to protect the elderly and others who have chronic conditions, such as diabetes. The drive-in has become a "destination," according to Kemp. He said it's not uncommon for people to travel from Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis to watch a movie there.
Kemp is asking patrons to park their cars 6 feet away from other cars and wear masks, if they have them, at the concession stand and in restrooms, where capacity has been limited to five people at a time.
"Doing the social distancing thing, we can probably park 200 cars pretty comfortably," Kemp said of his drive-in's capacity in a time of COVID-19. "People do need to get out and do something to keep them sane."
Amid the global pandemic, Gene Maffit, parks director for the City of South Sioux City, said city staff have talked about showing movies on a 40 by 50-foot permanent drive-in movie screen near the Missouri riverfront.
"This could bring drive-ins back," he said. "Sit-down movies that you go to in a theater now, that's awful close quarters."
Maffit said the fact that people would be sharing public restrooms has prevented city staff from moving forward with drive-in movies in the largest parking lot at 1280 Riverview Drive, at least for now.
"We may, as things loosen up here, start using that a lot more," said Maffit, who said the parking lot can hold up to 450 cars.
Maffit said the city is putting in a sound system so that people sitting outside their cars can hear the movies. Right now, he said the city is able to broadcast over car radios.
"That should be going in here shortly. That's another thing that we're kind of waiting for," he said. "We are having discussions about ways to get that going."
The permanent screen was installed in 2015 to replace a temporary screen that was erected during the community's annual Cardinal Days celebration. A donation from the Gilchrist Foundation helped pay for the screen and a stage, which cost about $75,000 combined to construct.
"We have a lot of people interested in the outdoor movie theater now," Maffit said.
